Suku (SUKU) Market Cap Hits $6.96 Million

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. In the last week, Suku has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Suku has a total market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $655,948.27 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can now be bought for approximately $0.0390 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku’s launch date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The official website for Suku is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today.Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

