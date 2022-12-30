Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.86.

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sun Communities from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sun Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Trading Up 3.0 %

SUI opened at $144.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.65. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.71%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

