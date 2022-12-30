Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, an increase of 434.7% from the November 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,069.0 days.

Suncorp Group Price Performance

Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $8.33 during trading on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

