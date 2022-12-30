Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 906,900 shares, an increase of 434.7% from the November 30th total of 169,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9,069.0 days.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
Shares of Suncorp Group stock remained flat at $8.33 during trading on Friday. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $8.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67.
About Suncorp Group
