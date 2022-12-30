Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 831,900 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Super Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,811,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,129,000 after buying an additional 453,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,285 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Group during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Super Group by 56.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the last quarter. 2.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGHC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,470. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.01. Super Group has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $11.09.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Super Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

