Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,700 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the November 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Sylvamo Price Performance

Sylvamo stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.59. 269,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,519. Sylvamo has a 12-month low of $26.88 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Sylvamo

A number of research firms have commented on SLVM. Bank of America cut shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLVM. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 38.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Sylvamo during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.