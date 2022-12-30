Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Hits $1.54 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Syscoin has a market cap of $73.96 million and $1.54 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0985 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,545.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.63 or 0.00584014 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00249789 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037376 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,966,133 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

