Syscoin (SYS) One Day Volume Reaches $1.45 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0984 or 0.00000593 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $73.91 million and $1.45 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,584.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00584688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00249049 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00037482 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 750,971,351 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.