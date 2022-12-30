T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Short Interest Up 19.2% in December

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,950,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 15,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.00. 2,554,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,037,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97. The stock has a market cap of $174.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Cowen increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.95.

In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $7,523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 313,902 shares in the company, valued at $47,232,833.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.