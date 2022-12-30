Tabcorp (OTC:TABCF) Trading Up 0.7%

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (OTC:TABCF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Tabcorp Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

