Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Buys 660 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of U. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,206 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unity Software stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.27. 48,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,463,844. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.94. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $148.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $322.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.33 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 63.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $60.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 16,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $588,278.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 737,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,329,048.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock worth $2,430,252 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

