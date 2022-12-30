Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Has $238,000 Position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. 301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,003. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.84. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

