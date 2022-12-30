Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2,424.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,255 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,948. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.32. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.06.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.