Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 124 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 2.6% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after acquiring an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $163.59. 30,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,589,518. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $148.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.78.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 44.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

