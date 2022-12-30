Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

