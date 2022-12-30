Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Tarena International Stock Performance
Shares of TEDU stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $8.25.
About Tarena International
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
- Cal-Maine Posts Record Quarter, Remain CALM Income Investors
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.