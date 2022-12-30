TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TAT Technologies Stock Performance

TATT stock opened at $5.40 on Wednesday. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.94.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%.

About TAT Technologies

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

