Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Down 38.5% in December

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the November 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Taylor Wimpey Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TWODY stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.39. 3,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,208. Taylor Wimpey has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Taylor Wimpey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.4949 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.28%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

