T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

T&D Price Performance

Shares of TDHOY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958. T&D has a 12 month low of $4.39 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.47.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services primarily in Japan. It offers comprehensive coverage, including death benefit and medical/nursing care products through in-house sales representatives for household customers; term life insurance, disability insurance, etc.

