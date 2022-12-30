Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 356,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the November 30th total of 280,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 7.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth about $183,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth about $251,000.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

THW traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.65. 91,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,946. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.48 and its 200 day moving average is $14.41. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $16.50.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Increases Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is an increase from Tekla World Healthcare Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

