TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock Price Down 2.8%

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.82 and last traded at $11.08. 29,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 54,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on TELA Bio from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $212.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.86.

In other TELA Bio news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $158,246.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,948,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,213,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 110,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TELA Bio by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in TELA Bio by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

