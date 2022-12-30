Telcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $105.33 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $105.33 million and $702,412.19 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin’s genesis date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

