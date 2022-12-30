Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from €17.00 ($18.09) to €15.50 ($16.49) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of Telenet Group stock remained flat at $14.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $22.67. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $14.62.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

