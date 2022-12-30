Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Telenor ASA from 125.00 to 110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TELNY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.29. 78,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200-day moving average of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.80.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

