Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Short Interest Update

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Teleperformance Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TLPFY stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $119.16. 18,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,989. Teleperformance has a one year low of $90.46 and a one year high of $227.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TLPFY shares. Citigroup raised Teleperformance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teleperformance from €430.00 ($457.45) to €410.00 ($436.17) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Teleperformance from €375.00 ($398.94) to €360.00 ($382.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teleperformance from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Teleperformance from €410.00 ($436.17) to €360.00 ($382.98) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Articles

