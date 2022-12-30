Tellor Price Hits $12.12 on Major Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Tellor has a market cap of $28.24 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor token can now be purchased for about $12.12 or 0.00073215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00461474 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.64 or 0.02922284 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.22 or 0.29529631 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s launch date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,330,641 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.
Buying and Selling Tellor
