Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 591,500 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 471,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Tenet Fintech Group Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of PKKFF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 109,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,614. Tenet Fintech Group has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $5.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Tenet Fintech Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group Inc operates as the parent company of financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) subsidiaries. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytics and AI-based services to small-and-medium businesses and financial institutions through its Business Hub, a global ecosystem where analytics and AI are used to create opportunities and to facilitate B2B transactions among its members.

