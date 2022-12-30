Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Up 40.6% in December

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 545,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TERN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $10.18. 305,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,942. The company has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.71. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,839,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

