Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Short Interest Up 40.6% in December

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,400 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 545,800 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TERN shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TERN stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $10.18. 305,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,942. The company has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.71. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.90.

Insider Activity at Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. Research analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 137,931 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $999,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,882,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,400,691.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biosciences Fund V. L.P. Lav sold 1,500,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $8,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 405,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 5,899,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,239 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,839,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,075,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,736,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

Further Reading

