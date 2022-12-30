Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Terumo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TRUMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 53,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,997. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Terumo has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Terumo

Terumo Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of medical products and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, Medical Care Solutions Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stents, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils, stents, and intrasaccular devices for treating cerebral aneurysm; embolization systems, aspiration catheters, and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

