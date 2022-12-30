Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 82.8% from the November 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Terumo Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of TRUMY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. 53,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,997. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.38. Terumo has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $43.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About Terumo
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terumo (TRUMY)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.