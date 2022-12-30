Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $168.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $163.81. 26,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,589,518. The company has a market cap of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.78. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $192.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

