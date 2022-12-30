Tezos Price Down 10.2% This Week (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. In the last week, Tezos has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00004364 BTC on exchanges. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $665.61 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007562 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00027587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002496 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007425 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 942,941,548 coins and its circulating supply is 921,509,092 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

