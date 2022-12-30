Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THLLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Thales from €135.00 ($143.62) to €140.00 ($148.94) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.50.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Price Performance

Thales stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 24,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.24. Thales has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Thales Cuts Dividend

Thales Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.47%.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.