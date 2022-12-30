THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 34,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,131. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. produces and sells medical and recreational cannabis in Canada. It offers cannabis beverage shots, gummies, and biscuits under the THC KISS brand names, as well as pure cannabis sticks. THC Biomed Intl Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

