THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Short Interest Update

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,200 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the November 30th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
THC Biomed Intl Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS THCBF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 34,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,131. THC Biomed Intl has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
About THC Biomed Intl
