The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski Sells 748,625 Shares

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
AES Stock Performance
AES stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.
AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
AES Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AES (AES)
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Hold for the Long Haul
Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.