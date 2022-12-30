The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) CEO Andres Gluski Sells 748,625 Shares

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AES Stock Performance

AES stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,233,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,984. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a positive return on equity of 36.60% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

AES Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after buying an additional 1,285,423 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,885,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,669,511,000 after buying an additional 9,070,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,662,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,097,717,000 after buying an additional 832,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,687,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,804,000 after buying an additional 4,194,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AES by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,292,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $797,620,000 after purchasing an additional 914,656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AES in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

