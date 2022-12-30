The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,187 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in Boeing by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Trading Down 0.0 %

BA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $188.90. 36,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,657,194. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $172.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

