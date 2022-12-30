The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Bought by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 50,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 116,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 10.1% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 38,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.91.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $40.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.52. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.27%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

