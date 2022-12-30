The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.78

Shares of The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 118.78 ($1.43) and traded as high as GBX 121.50 ($1.47). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 121.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 62 shares traded.

The Quarto Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £48.25 million and a P/E ratio of 453.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 118.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 132.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.51.

The Quarto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and intellectual property products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, US Publishing and UK Publishing. The company creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays and narratives, health and healing, holiday, individual chefs and restaurants, media tie-in, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, and vegan and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other design; biography, business and economics, poetry, history, political and social science, and true crime; kits, fiction, non-friction, and activity books; and computers, mathematics, nature, science, space, and technology and engineering.

See Also

