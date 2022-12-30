The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lessened by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Southern were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank raised its stake in Southern by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Southern by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 153,320.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $1,237,046 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.92.

Shares of SO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.00. 12,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,997,187. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.08%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

