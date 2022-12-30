The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies comprises about 2.6% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Tei-Hwa Yin sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.48, for a total value of $986,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,189,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock valued at $14,105,670. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,063. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

