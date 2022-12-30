Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0313 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $186.13 million and $2.76 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00065107 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00056507 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000341 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000988 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00024580 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00007613 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000231 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003590 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000121 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,954,870,518 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
