Thomist Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 36,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for approximately 1.8% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,980 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 97.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock opened at $62.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.22. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.71 and a 52 week high of $87.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.55.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

