Thomist Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,000. New Fortress Energy accounts for about 3.7% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Thomist Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of New Fortress Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 43,027.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 63,251 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.17 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.61.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.58). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $731.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from New Fortress Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 28.54%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other New Fortress Energy news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $314,364,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

