Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Short Interest Update

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the November 30th total of 933,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 858,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Thoughtworks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thoughtworks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

Thoughtworks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TWKS traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.19. 487,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,829. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Thoughtworks has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of Thoughtworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Angela Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $96,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,730.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gerard Murphy sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,755,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,263 shares of company stock valued at $170,507 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 787,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thoughtworks by 12,615.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

