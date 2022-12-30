Thunder Brawl Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $5.20 Million (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $726,768.42 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.53 or 0.00461061 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.65 or 0.02919682 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,897.40 or 0.29503199 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02876229 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $640,823.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.