Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Down 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 30th. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $726,768.42 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Thunder Brawl

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02876229 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $640,823.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

