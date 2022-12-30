Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 23.2% in December

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Tian Ruixiang worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tian Ruixiang Trading Down 3.0 %

TIRX stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,192. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. Tian Ruixiang has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $9.65.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

