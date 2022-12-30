Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Times China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TMPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,489,100 shares, a growth of 1,001.4% from the November 30th total of 226,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Times China Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMPPF remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. Times China has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Times China from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd.
About Times China
Times China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development, Urban Redevelopment Business, and Property Leasing segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties.
Further Reading
