Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the November 30th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.3 days.

Times Neighborhood Trading Down 9.5 %

TNHDF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091. Times Neighborhood has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Times Neighborhood

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential and non-residential properties.

