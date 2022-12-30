Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Short Interest Down 25.8% in December

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the November 30th total of 239,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of TIPT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. 61,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,724. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $501.74 million, a PE ratio of -46.33 and a beta of 1.13. Tiptree has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tiptree’s payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 363.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 286,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tiptree by 61.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 77.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 163,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 71,537 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 11.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 681,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

