Titan Capital Management LLC TX Sells 626 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Titan Capital Management LLC TX cut its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 15.8% of Titan Capital Management LLC TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Titan Capital Management LLC TX owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $15,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,760,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,367,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SHV opened at $109.93 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

