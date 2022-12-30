Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) COO Aman Narang Sells 583,091 Shares

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aman Narang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 30th, Aman Narang sold 92,642 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,670,335.26.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Aman Narang sold 1,079 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $22,853.22.

Shares of Toast stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.03. 2,365,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,509,171. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.70 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $17.62. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $37.52.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Toast by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Toast by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

