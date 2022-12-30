Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.40

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 61130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.17.
Tokio Marine Trading Down 0.8 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Tokio Marine Company Profile
Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.
